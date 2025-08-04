Day 7 of Stearns Wharf Trial features key witness testimony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Jiram Tenorio Ramón is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez, a bystander from Camarillo, at the wharf in december of 2022.



Prosecutors say the shooting was part of a confrontation between rival gangs. Tenorio Ramón's attorney argues the other gang fired first, and his client shot in self-defense.



The majority of the morning was spent questioning Ricardo Moreno.



The prosecution questioned him about his gang affiliation and he says he is no longer is a part of the Westside gang.



Ricardo says he knew the defendant for a few years.



He detailed the events leading up to the shooting, saying he did not anticipate things to turn deadly.



He said after seeing what appeared to be rival gang members walking on the wharf, he flashed a “W” sign.



When the rival gang whistled at them, he says he interpreted it as a challenge saying quote,” well you want problems? i want problems too, then.”



He said he and Jiram hopped out of the car.



Ricardo says the rival gang members had guns, and he took off running.



He heard gunshots as he was running away.



When the prosecution asked if he was conflicted about testifying, Ricardo says he had second thoughts, affirming that he wanted to help Jiram, but Jiram tried to take him down.



Due to a previous strike from a felony charge, Ricardo says he thought his life was over.



Dr. Benjamin Howard also testified Monday.



He was the trauma surgeon who examined Gutierrez.



He says Gutierrez went into cardiac arrest and was unresponsive upon arrival to the hospital.



He found a bullet entry wound to the right upper back and shoulder region that made it’s way through the spine near the skull and lodged itself near his left cheek.



He said it caused an anoxic brain injury that led to his death.



Loved ones of Gutierrez gathered outside the court overwhelmed with grief.



They say they have waited over 2 years for justice to prevail.



The trial continues Tuesday and is expected to finish by Wednesday.

