Locals cope with fears of ICE raids through religion, dance, and community

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—It’s a tradition that’s been around for over a century.

“It’s really the spirit of love. The spirit of God. You know? What is it? I don't think you can put words on it, but you know you know it. You know it's real,” said Father Larry Gosselin

But this year Old Spanish Days feels a little different.

“I’m grateful our business has been busy, but I feel that it's different than what it was before. there is a lot of fear that gets spread and then it affects everybody negatively. And then there are a lot of really bad things happening that justify the fear,” said Relaxation Tea Owner Vanessa Fayad.

The owners of Relaxation Tea say they cope with these tense political times by staying busy and focused.

“I’m blessed enough to be able to be out here without being scared. So I try to take advantage of those moments,” said Fayad.

“The way I just cope with it. I, like I say, very busy. I'd be very motivated with my business and just kind of stay focused on that,” said Relaxation Tea Owner Juan Vega.

Others— like Veronica Plascencia— turn to their faith.

“Jesus siempre va a ser con nosotros. No mas a que pedirla el da corazón y toda va estar bien,” said Plascencia.

She incorporated this message of reassurance through her cascarónes, one of which featured an enthusiastic Jesus by a palm tree.

The other featured her niece— the Junior Spirit of Fiesta.

The Junior Spirit of Fiesta says representing her community has been a dream come true.

“It feels so fun because I get to like I get to use my friends at the studio. We get to hang out. And being on stage is like fun because, like, you love doing it and they love you doing it,” said Victoria.

The Spirit of Fiesta Natalia Trevino says she overcomes the heaviness through her passion for dance.

“You know, there's challenges, but I just want to dance for my community. Fiesta brings people together and that's what's so special about Santa Barbara,” said Natalia Trevino.

Old Spanish Days has successfully completed 101 years.

And locals say it’s here to stay.