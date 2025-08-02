Man arrested after suspected D.U.I. and road rage incident in Port Hueneme

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A 56-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested Thursday night regarding a road rage incident.

Officers were dispatched to Fifth Street and Rice Avenue after a motorist reported that a suspect pointed a semi-automatic firearm at them while they were stopped near the intersection. The caller stated that when the light turned green, the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (OSEU) says they located the vehicle in the 200 block of East Hueneme Road in the city of Port Hueneme. Officers say they spoke with the suspect, seated in the driver's seat, and the passenger in the seat next to him.

OSEU says the pair were removed from the vehicle. They said the passenger was found to have narcotics and was under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle, they say they found a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun registered to the suspect.

OSEU says the suspect was arrested for brandishing and illegal firearm possession. They also noted that the suspect showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics.