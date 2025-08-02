Hit-and-run suspect chased through Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department (VPD) arrested a suspect after a call reported a hit-and-run on northbound Victoria Avenue near Avocet Drive.

VPD says the 21-year-old man was found by the officers after the victim of the hit-and-run followed the suspect vehicle and provided real-time updates to dispatchers.

Officers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver did not yield, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

During the pursuit, officers say the suspect's truck hit one of the patrol vehicles before rolling over near Thille and Partridge Streets.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and showed signs of intoxication, according to the VPD. He was treated at Ventura County Medical Center before being booked in Ventura County Jail.