Stearns Wharf Murder Trial continues 5th day with witness testimony

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—Jiram Tenorio Ramon is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez, a Camarillo man caught in the crossfire at the wharf in December of 2022.

Prosecutors say the shooting was part of a confrontation between rival gangs. Tenorio Ramon's attorney argues the other gang fired first, and his client shot in self-defense.



The prosecution spent Tuesday morning going over gang terminology with a key witness who was offered immunity and leniency for cooperating with detectives.

The witness answered questions about the clothing, tattoos and slang associated with the Westside gang of Santa Barbara, of which Tenorio Ramon is an alleged member.

He also said there were a “fair amount” of people on the wharf that night, and that he and his friends were there to use the restroom and enjoy the views.

As they were leaving the wharf in the car, they saw a group of people walking who appeared to be part of a rival gang.

He says Tenorio Ramon spent multiple nights at his house because police were looking for him following the shooting.



Ramon faces charges including murder and personal and intentional discharge of a handgun causing great bodily injury or death.

The case will continue Wednesday with more witness testimony.