Murder trial for deadly shooting at Stearn’s Wharf showcases video evidence to jury

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The sound five consecutive gun shots played in court Monday.
 
The evidence was obtained from multiple cameras and pieced together by detectives.
 
They synced audio of the gunshots from outside Chad’s on Cabrillo with footage from dome cameras near the kiosk on Stearn’s Wharf.
 
Jiram Tenorio Ramon is accused of shooting and killing Robert Gutierrez at the wharf in December of 2022.
the prosecutor says the shooting was gang-related.
 
Gutierrez was an innocent bystander from Camarillo who was in town for an anniversary celebration with his wife. He was shot once.
 
Monday, several experts including those well versed with forensic investigations and firearms were called to testify about the gun that was found in a S.W.A.T. raid at a residence on Via Lucero.
 
A member of the police department says they took a video of themselves clearing the gun to check how many rounds there were and if it was in working order.
 
The public defender asked if there was anything unique about the firearm or if others just like it could be manufactured.
 
The public defender says Tenorio Ramon was on a night out with others and not intending to get into a conflict.
 
Ramon faces charges including murder and personal and intentional discharge of a handgun causing great bodily injury or death.
 
Three other people involved had lesser charges and pled guilty.
 

