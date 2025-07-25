Skip to Content
Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to Temporarily Suspend Train Service North of Goleta Station to San Luis Obispo

By
today at 12:23 pm
Published 12:30 pm

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. - Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner will be temporarily suspending service north of the Goleta station due to the La Cañada Honda Bridge Replacement Project. 

The closure will allow Amtrak to work on the 127-year-old steel viaduct over Honda Creek in Santa Barbara County.

All rail from the Goleta train station through the San Luis Obispo station will be closed.

An alternative bus route will be made available during the closure. Bus connections will be available for southbound trains 774 and 794 from San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara, and for northbound trains 761 and 779 from Santa Barbara to San Luis Obispo. The buses will follow Route 17 between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo, with stops in UC Santa Barbara, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Maria, and Grover Beach.

In addition to these bus connections, Route 17 will operate on its normal schedule and route

The closures will last from August 1st to August 16th.

Christer Schmidt

