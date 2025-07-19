Narcotics arrest in Paso Robles

NIPOMO, Calif. - Paso Robles Police Department officers arrested two suspects during a traffic stop on narcotics charges.

The traffic stop happened on Friday around 10:00 pm on the 2400 block of Golden Hill Road. The pair was traveling in a 2024 GMC truck and was pulled over for a moving violation.

During the stop, officers say they observed indicators of possible criminal activity. A narcotics K9 unit walked around the vehicle and indicated the presence of drugs inside the truck.

Officers say that a search of the truck uncovered approximately 90 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and 4 pounds of suspected cocaine.

The drugs were valued at around $240,000.

The 42-year-old male driver from Salinas was taken into custody and is facing multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The 45-year-old male passenger from Salinas was also taken into custody and also faces drug distribution charges. He also was found to have an arrest warrant from Monterey County.