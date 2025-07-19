Elderly woman suffers major injuries after solo car crash in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – An elderly woman suffered major injuries after her pickup truck went 100 feet off the side of Avenia Caballo Road in Santa Ynez Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD and other paramedics airlifted the woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after getting her out of the vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according to the SBCFD.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the potential cause of the crash, according to the SBCFD.