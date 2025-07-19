Skip to Content
Top Stories

Elderly woman suffers major injuries after solo car crash in Santa Ynez

By
today at 5:13 pm
Published 5:18 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – An elderly woman suffered major injuries after her pickup truck went 100 feet off the side of Avenia Caballo Road in Santa Ynez Saturday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD and other paramedics airlifted the woman to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after getting her out of the vehicle just before 3:30 p.m., according to the SBCFD.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the potential cause of the crash, according to the SBCFD.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content