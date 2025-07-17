Final funding to complete construction of Santa Barbara corridor of 101 Freeway is secured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—The California Transportation Commission just awarded a $134 million dollar check to Caltrans and the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

The Santa Barbara portion of the Highway 101 project adds carpool lanes in both directions, reconstructs the Cabrillo Boulevard interchange with new bridges and right-hand ramps, and includes a new northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp.

The funding also creates critical pedestrian and bicycle improvements, electrical vehicle charging infrastructure in the city of Santa Barbara, zero- emission buses for Ventura County Transportation Commission, and Santa Barbara Eastside active transportation projects.

Local leaders say this project marks a huge milestone for the Central Coast.

“Well, the one on one freeway was one of only two freeways that connect the Bay area to the Los Angeles metropolitan area. And it serves a critical transportation role in state transportation, bringing our agricultural products to market, bringing tourists from the LA area to our community, and connecting all of California. So you're making investments here, pay big dividends for the whole state of California,” said Assemblymember Gregg Hart.

Assemblymember Hart says the new highway has expanded to make more room for water from big storm events to go underneath the freeway and be diverted to the ocean to prevent major flooding in the community.