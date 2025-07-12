Oxnard Police Department find missing adult in Oxnard

Update: Maria Timan was located and returned safely to her family.

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department are seeking community help in the search for a missing dependent adult.

71-year-old Maria Timan is a Hispanic female with greying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 9:30 am at her home in the 1200 block of Nautical Way.

At the time of her disappearance, Mrs. Timan was wearing a dark blue dress with a long-sleeved multi-colored shirt underneath and brown shoes.

She was previously located in nearby shopping centers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department immediately.