Oxnard Police Department find missing adult in Oxnard
Update: Maria Timan was located and returned safely to her family.
OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department are seeking community help in the search for a missing dependent adult.
71-year-old Maria Timan is a Hispanic female with greying hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 9:30 am at her home in the 1200 block of Nautical Way.
At the time of her disappearance, Mrs. Timan was wearing a dark blue dress with a long-sleeved multi-colored shirt underneath and brown shoes.
She was previously located in nearby shopping centers.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department immediately.