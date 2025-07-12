Lompoc Police Department make felony arrest at Ulta Beauty in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. - A 29-year-old female Van Nuys resident was arrested at Ulta Beauty in Lompoc on felony theft charges after Lompoc Police Department (LPD) said she stole over $1,600 worth of merchandise from them.

Store management called the LPD and said that the woman was leaving the store and provided officers with the description and license plate of the vehicle she was driving. Officers arrived and conducted an enforcement stop.

LPD say she was found in possession of the stolen merchandise from Ulta Beauty and merchandise she had stolen earlier that day in Goleta and Oxnard Ulta Beauty stores.

LPD says in total $7,600 worth of stolen Ulta Beauty merchandise was located and seized by LPD officers.

The woman was arrested and taken to the LPD jail.

Ulta Beauty management says she is a suspect in multiple thefts from the chain in different cities in states with losses amounting to approximately $152,000.