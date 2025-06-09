Daughter of recently deported mother speaks out against ICE in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.—In a recorded conversation, Maria, a Ventura County mother of 3 gives us a glimpse of the horrific conditions she experienced at the LA ICE detention center saying “I couldn’t stand the cold. I couldn’t sleep from the cold, and they wouldn’t give me a sweater.”

Maria was detained by ICE and taken from Camarillo to a Los Angeles detention center, where she was then deported to Mexico.



On Monday, we spoke with her daughter Erika Perez, who is now left to take care of her 2 younger siblings alone.



“I was bawling my eyes out. I could not believe it. I was in complete shock. I the last thing my mom told me was Keep fighting. Something good is going to happen,” said Perez, who lives in Newbury Park.



Perez says that her mother came to the U.S. illegally when she was 17.

She says her mom has no criminal record and has lived in the United States ever since.



She worked as a custodian to provide for her family.



“My mom was not a criminal. She paid her taxes. She tried to do everything the right way. And people say we'll do it the right way, but there's no path to a right way,” said Perez.



Government officials announced that ICE detained more than 2,200 people across the country on June 3, marking the highest number of immigration arrests in a single day in American history.



“These are basically like torture chambers. Like, this is incredibly horrific and this is not the first time, unfortunately, that we've heard of people being, you know, going without food for like hours, you know, 14 hours without food is is basically torture, not being given access to like hygiene products, menstrual products or showers,” said VC Defensa Organizer Elaine Yompian.

VC Defensa is a Ventura County based group of volunteers that aims to help immigrants.

Yompian, who helps guide the volunteers and those utilizing their services says once someone is deported, there’s not much they can do legally.



She says when it comes to ICE, there’s a lack of due process.



“What we've been seeing over the last few weeks is that they have this new tactic that they've had all across the country, which where they're basically taking people from their check ins. So people will go to the Camarillo office for a regular appointment, regular check in, and they just won't come back out,” said Yompian.



On Sunday VC Defensa had an emergency meeting to help come up with a plan to protect people from ICE raids.



They add that their hotline has been ringing non-stop Monday, and that they already know of 2 ICE arrests that took place in Oxnard Monday morning.



805 UndocuFund published an update last month confirming at least 55 ICE arrests on the Central Coast so far in President Trump's second term— mainly in farming communities in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Oxnard.



Multiple organizations on the Central Coast are working to host “Know Your Rights” workshops.

