Clouds slightly increase Sunday for coasts, tracking near normal conditions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. It went into effect at 5:12 p.m. and is expected to expire by 6 p.m. Saturday. The thunderstorm is expected to effect Ventura county mountains along highway 33 and Santa Barbara mountains, specifically Big Pine Mountain. Quarter sized hail with winds up to 60 mph is a concern, so be sure to be extra cautious. The storm is drifting to the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Onshore flow gave way for the coasts Saturday and overcast skies prevailed. Temperatures were slightly cooler than expected, but still hot for the interior. As we head into Saturday evening, temperatures begin to slightly cool.

Sunday, for the beaches expect to wake up to overcast skies. The sunshine will burn through by midday or afternoon. Immediately next to the beaches, it may be a little more stubborn. High pressure is moving more north and inland. For the interior areas, temperatures will still be warm. A heat advisory remains in effect for the inland areas of San Luis Obispo county until 7 a.m.

Humidity levels are increasing as remnants from hurricane Alvin from the southeast move through the region. Possible drizzle and thunderstorms are expected for higher terrain areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura.

By next week, conditions will be near normal and feel more like Spring weather as an upper low moves south along the coast. More marine layer returns and temperatures will be 1-4 degrees below average this time of year.