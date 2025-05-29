Former SBCC punter Mitch Wishnowsky released by the San Francisco 49ers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Mitch Wisnowsky is looking for a new NFL home after the San Francisco 49ers released the 33-year old punter.

Wishnowsky was a fourth round draft pick by the 49ers in 2019 out of the University of Utah.

The Australian punted at Santa Barbara City College as a freshman in 2014 before transferring to Utah.

He missed the final eight games of the season last year as he went on injured reserve with a bad back.

Wishnowsky went to the Super Bowl twice with the 49ers and has been one of the best punters in the NFL at pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line.

(Wishnowsky at a media session before Super Bowl LVIIII)

In 2023 Wishnowsky averaged a career-best in gross yards (47.7) and net yards (42.7).

But last year he slipped to 30th in the NFL in gross average (45.2) and 34th in net average (36.3) with injuries a factor.

San Francisco signed 39-year old punter Thomas Morstead as they continue to overhaul their special teams unit.

He averaged 47.2 yards per punt last season with a 40.7 yard net average.