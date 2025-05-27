New A.I. Trend Emerges at Santa Barbara’s I Madonnari Street Painting Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — At Santa Barbara’s I Madonnari Street Art Festival, some chalk artists turned to artificial intelligence programs to generate or help generate their designs.

One fantasy piece with a girl at the center surrounded by a mythical world was generated by Chat GPT.

The artist gave Chat GPT a prompt, and Chat GPT helped make it a reality.

But there’s an ongoing debate about using A.I. in art.

“Our brains are much better than anything A.I. could ever come up with. A.I. is just a computer feeding our ideas back to us,” said artist Phil Roberts.

As the saying goes, “Art imitates life.”

But A.I. imitates art.

Even though generative A.I. builds models based on probability and not exact copies of existing works, it could generate something surprisingly similar to an existing work.

“I’ve already seen some of my work really show up in A.I.,” said Roberts.



Art Smart A.I. says 70% of artists believe that A.I. will not be able to create art that carries the same emotional depth as human-made art.

Still, some artists are hopeful that A.I. can inspire people to come up with fresh ideas.



“The people putting their chalk on the asphalt — the creativity comes through them no matter where the image came from, whether it's a book online,” said John Housh, who lives in Santa Barbara.

International artist Rafael Reyes Rivera says art has historically been about innovation.

“Los grandes maestros experimentaron con la foto,” Rivera said. Translated to English, he expressed, “The best teachers experimented with photography. It was something new they had to adapt to.”

“People might not like it now, but in another 10 years everyone’s just gonna think it’s normal anyway,” said Colin Flynn, who lives in Santa Barbara.

At least three artists we spoke to say they used artificial intelligence programs to help them create their chalk drawings at I Madonnari this year.