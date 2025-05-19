Reported missing UCSB student found dead in Big Bear Lake Monday morning

BIG BEAR, Calif. – San Bernardino Sheriff's Department investigators found Tanner Prentiss, a 22-year-old UCSB student, dead in Big Bear Lake just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Prentiss was reported missing on May 17 on a trip with friends and didn't return to the group's rented cabin after a night out, according to the SBSD.

He was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Village Drive in Big Bear Lake May 17 wearing a black hoodie and jeans, according to the SBSD.

SBSD investigators followed up with people who saw him after the Sheriff's Dive Team found Prentiss' body in the lake near the Pine Knot Marina.

No foul play was indicated and the San Bernardino Coroner's Office has assumed the investigation, according to the SBSD.

Prentiss' family asks for privacy at this time after his death.