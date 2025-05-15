Vegetation Fire burning at Vandenberg Space Force Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - Firefighters are working on a brush fire that broke out on a northern portion of base property Thursday morning. Alert California cameras captured a large plume of black smoke rising from behind a mountain ridge a few miles west of Orcutt. The Vandenberg Fire Department is handling the response to the fire. There is no risk to personnel or property at this time, according to base officials. Personnel have been told to avoid north base. Santa Barbara County Fire has not been called to assist as of 11:30 a.m., according to a county fire spokesperson. This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

