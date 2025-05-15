Pleasant conditions for Friday, cooling in the forecast

It was a pleasant couple of days with warmer conditions through out the Central Coast. As we head into our Friday, a cooling trend is set to arrive as low pressure builds in. Onshore flow is expected to strengthen as well, so partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions are expected. There is low visibility concerns for the Friday morning commute. Along the coastline, especially dense marine layer is expected so be sure to keep those low beam lights on.

By Friday afternoon, mostly clear skies depending on your micro climate will return and it will be a day of hot in the sun and cold in the shade. Sundowner winds will pick up once again Friday evening, however no wind alerts have been issued. The forecast for the rest of the week will be very dependent on microclimate, as the interior is expected to have temperatures in the 80s and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s and 70s.

Saturday will be the peak day for the cooling trend with temperatures dropping a couple of degrees. During this time, temperatures will be 5-15 degrees below average. The marine layer may be dense enough to produce some mist and drizzle for Saturday, however, partly cloudy conditions are expected for the inland areas, but have a higher chance of clear skies. Prepare for a cooler weekend and possibly a wet weekend. By Sunday, numbers slowly rise and we prepare for a warming trend beginning Monday. Sunshine and warmer temperatures are headed to the region. By next week, the inland areas will reach close to 90 degrees as we enter a mini heat wave.

