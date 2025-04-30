California bill aimed at protecting kids from anti-aging products passes key policy committee.

VENTURA, Calif.— What once was a harmless game of dress-up has evolved into a dangerous trend.

“Dermatologists kind of have to go on and make a PSA saying, hey, this isn't for kids, this isn't for teenagers. This is definitely a product for more mature skin. If you're around this age group, you shouldn't be using it,” said Giselle Perez, who lives in Oxnard.

Many of these cosmetic products — marketed as anti-aging, wrinkle-reducing and brightening -- can actually have the opposite effect on kids.

“Children's skin chemistry is different than adults, and the way they react is chemicals can lead to really adverse effects of Put simply, these chemicals are about smoothing out your fine lines, smoothing out those wrinkles. What happens when your skin is already baby smooth, you're basically sanding a smooth surface constantly. And that can lead to a lot of irritation and problems,” said Democratic Assembly Member Alex Lee.

Alex Lee says many of the chemical derivatives in the products— like Retinol— can lead to negative side effects—from mild redness to blisters, severe pain, and potentially, skin cancer.

That’s why he is pushing for his bill to be passed into law.

“Social media propelled this trend. It's better marketing than any corporation could ever pay for. But the end of day, only one entity profits from these kids. It's the beauty industry's cosmetic industry. They profit very handsomely. 49% of the growth in their sales in 2023 was driven by the tweens sector. So that's 6 years old to 12 years old is driving this market,” said Lee.

But Tiktok enthusiast Giselle Perez says social media marketing isn't the only one sending a dangerous message.

It’s the makeup companies themselves.

“A lot of their packaging has, like, evolved, making them super fun and, like, bright colors, doing that also makes it more attractive and like, fun to kids. And kids just want to like, snatch it.”

Laura Amescua is an avid makeup enthusiast, but as a mom she worries about the message the beauty industry is sending to kids.

“I wouldn't like my daughter to be, you know, getting influenced to use that and then something happening to her. So I think it's very important for us to know about it, get it out there, get the word out there so that our kids don't have to learn the hard way,” said Amescua, who lives in Oxnard.

Lee says this bill could be signed into law by the end of the year.

He says beauty industry lobbyists are the biggest obstacles to passing the legislation.

