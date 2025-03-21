Local health care providers and a Democratic Congresswoman speak out against Congressional Republicans’ potential cuts to Medicaid.

OXNARD, Calif.— Doctor Gagan Power is the CEO of Clinicas del Camino Real, an Oxnard- based clinic that provides medical care to some of the most vulnerable patients in Ventura County.



Healthcare leaders fear the political decisions coming out of Washington will harm millions of people.



“There's been a lot of positive in the last decade where we were able to provide more coverage. And right now, when that is at risk it’s very, very concerning. We are having workforce challenges, and this this is not the time to have any cuts,” said Dr. Pawar.



Friday morning, Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley joined health care providers in denouncing Republicans’ proposal to cut 1.5 to 2 trillion dollars from the federal budget over the next decade, saying it could lead to the largest Medicaid cut in history.



“it's an essential program, and it's a safety net for so many people here in the county, here in the region, across the country. These are people who can't afford health care otherwise,” said Brownley.



Medicaid provides health insurance for millions of low-income Americans, and cost about 618 billion dollars in federal spending last year.



“Republicans have the White House, they have the House of Representatives, they have the Senate, so our job, our sole job is to fight for the American people,” said Brownley.



Santa Barbara Based Planned Parenthood Ceo Jenna Tosh says cutting Medicaid is harmful to public health.



“People deserve access to health care no matter where they live, no matter what their zip code is, no matter their immigration status, no matter how much money they make, and that's what we're fighting for,” said Tosh.



Some Congressional Republicans are debating reforms to Medicaid, while preserving benefits.



Approximately 72 million people in the U.S. are enrolled in Medicaid, including over 200,000 Ventura County residents.

