Transgender Unity March held at De La Guerra plaza and marched through State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Members of the Santa Barbara community joined the Transgender Unity March at De La Guerra Plaza. The march supports equality and justice and organizers call it a response to the increasing discrimination in the country.

The rally began with speakers sharing their stories and words of encouragement, as many held signs high. Soon after speeches the march began on State Street as they chanted “trans love, trans lives, we will not be pushed aside, trans love, trans lives, we will not be pushed aside!”

One Santa Barbara native shared the impact it had on them being at the rally.

"Coming here and seeing all of these people here is so heartwarming knowing that even people here who aren't part of that community are showing up for us and showing up and supporting us and standing up for our rights and women's rights and everyone's rights in this world," said Hunter Truax, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara county.

President Trump recently signed an executive order banning trans women from women's sports. According to Pew Research, 78% of LGBTQ adults "expect the administration’s policies to have a negative impact on people who are transgender."