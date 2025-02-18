California Coastal Commission issues cease-and-desist letter to Sable Offshore after the oil company starts non-permitted construction work on Gaviota Coast

GAVIOTA, Calif.—Crews working for Sable Offshore were spotted late last week.

Work continued on the Gaviota Coast Tuesday as the company looks to restart the pipeline that burst in the 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

“They're working in very sensitive habitat areas, habitats for wildlife, wetlands and creeks,” said Brian Trautwein from the Environmental Defense Center.



A previous cease-and-desist-order was issued in November when sable started work without a coastal development permit.



It expired February 10th.



Sable stopped worked during that time, but crews were back to work by February 14th.

“They've been told by all these other agencies that they are violating the law and yet they're back out there. So unfortunately, this means those agencies are going to have to step up their enforcement,” said Linda Krop from the Environmental Defense Center.

The company now has a new order to contend with.

In Tuesday’s cease-and-desist order the California Coastal Commission said the company had not yet demonstrated they have proper authorization, such as acquiring a coastal development permit.



We’ve reached out to Sable for comment but have not heard back.