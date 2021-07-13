Santa Barbara hotels looking to hire staff to keep up with tourism demand

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The tourists are back in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara’s tourism organization, Visit Santa Barbara, said 87% of hotel rooms along the South Coast were filled for the Fourth of July weekend. And June said more occupancy than while they’ve kept track.

To keep up with the demand hotels across the South Coast are needing more employees.

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort is hosting a job fair Tuesday at their hotel to fill their open positions. The job fair is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in their Santa Ynez banquet room at 633 E Cabrillo Blvd.

Along with the nearly 40 open positions the Santa Barbara Hilton is offering a $300 dollar signing bonus. For more information about how to apply for a job at the Santa Barbara Hilton visit their website.

The Hotel Milo has positions open ranging from room attendant to front desk supervisor. You can apply on their website.