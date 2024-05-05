Skip to Content
Fire crews respond to structure fire at 200 block of North Broadway in Orcutt Sunday afternoon

ORCUTT, Calif. – Fire crews responded to a structure fire at the 200 block of North Broadway in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD).

The original call time for the incident came at 1:28 p.m. and crews knocked down the flames at 1:38 p.m., explained the SBCFD.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the SBCFD.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

