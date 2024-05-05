Back to school and work looking good, Monday May 6th forecast

Despite a few chilly temperatures and blustery wind, our Cinco De Mayo turned out mostly nice under sunny skies. With the departure of the storm, wind will remain our biggest weather story and advisories remain in place. Wind speeds could continue to exceed 35 to 45 mph, especially below passes and canyons. Areas to the west and north of Point Conception will see the Wind Advisory end Sunday evening. Portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will see the advisory end very early Monday morning. The marine layer will have a tough time forming as chilly temperatures at the upper level as well as dry air will help to keep whatever fog that forms fairly shallow or thin. Any fog that does form will have little trouble dissipating or burning off very early. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the 60's and 70's with breezy to gusty northerly winds by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, in the wake of our late season storm, winds will turn more northerly and even northeasterly. This will help to warm things the middle of next week week. We should all be back to near normal levels by Monday and Tuesday which means widespread upper 60's and 70's. Our warmest inland areas will see upper 70's and 80's with little fluctuations day to day. Coastal areas will likely see our Spring time marine layer lingering right along the beaches. We don't see too much of a threat for a very thick fog bank as dry upper level air lingers over the region, which in turn, means daily burn offs should occur for all areas. Wind could still blow up to and above advisory levels, especially near Point Conception. We will monitor closely and alert you each day depending on if the National Weather Service issues a Wind Advisory. Again, aside from a very cool Sunday, the forecast looks awesome as we head toward next weekend when we might see further warming.