Santa Barbara Fair & Expo rides high for one more night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-There is still time to enjoy the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo.

Sunday night May 5th is the final night to listen to bands, ride rides, play games, and dine on fair food.

People enjoying a funnel cake in the afternoon said they loved having a second long weekend to enjoy it.

The second weekend inspired the Double Thrill, Double Fun theme.

Liora Bregman of Santa Barbara felt like she picked the perfect day to enjoy it.

'It's been so much fun, it has been a beautiful day, great weather, the rides have been really fun lots of game our highlight was we went to go see the Alaskan Racing Pigs and they were super fun super cute," said Bregman.

Like so many fairgoers, she got a souvenir photo with a pig named Strawberry.

Admission hours differ from closing hours.

The fair entry gate is open until 9 p.m. and the carnival is open until 10 p.m.

So, there is still time to have some fair fun .

For more information visit the Earl Warren website.