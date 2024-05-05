Fire crews respond to residential fire at 2500 block of Cienaga Street in Oceano Sunday afternoon

OCEANO, Calif. – Fire crews aided one person with burn injuries to their hands due to a residential fire at the 2500 block of Cienaga St. in Oceano on Sunday afternoon, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority (FCFA).

Fire units remain on scene conducting an overhaul and investigation of the incident with an original call time of 3:19 p.m. Sunday, explained the FCFA.

More information on this story will be provided as it becomes available.