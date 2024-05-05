“Hangmen” and other comedies make up Santa Paula Theater Center season

SANTA PAULA, Calif.-Theater fans who love to laugh are likely to enjoy the entire season at the Santa Paula Theater Center.

The Santa Paula Theater Center has dedicated it season to comedies.

The comedy "Hangmen" is playing in Santa Paula for one more weekend.

It is a dark comedy about the year England abolished hanging.

British and Irish playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh wrote the award-winning show.

A showcase of original one act plays follows on May 24-June 9.

"Women in Jeopardy opens on June 21.

For more information visit https://www.santapuakatheatercenter.org