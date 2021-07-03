Santa Barbara High celebrates completion of renovated Peabody Stadium

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After a lengthy and pricey renovation project that took more than four years to complete with a price tag of $39 million, Peabody Stadium is finally complete.

This afternoon Santa Barbara High School cheerleaders, athletes and students welcomed visitors to view the stunning stadium.

During the past year, the pandemic caused countless delays with scheduling the official dedication event.

However, the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School and Santa Barbara Unified School District were finally able to roll out the red carpet.

“To see all these people here today in the middle of Fourth of July Weekend, it just shows you how enthusiastic this community is for this space,” Capital Campaign Chair Greg Tebbe said. “Just to see this finished product, it’s more beautiful than I could have hoped for.”

The event included an open house presentation and a ribbon cutting ceremony in recognition of generous contributions that made the $39 million sports complex a reality.

Fundraising came from a community effort, with over 600 families purchasing a named seat for $1,000 apiece.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara High School raised $5 million from private sources to begin the stadium project from 2014-16. Construction began in 2018 and was completed in 2020.

The newly named Cunningham Track was also unveiled after an anonymous donor wanted to honor the family.

Randall, Sam, Anthony and Bruce Cunningham all starred in football and track at Santa Barbara High School.

Randall and Sam went on to be standout players in the NFL.

“When they called and said they were going to call it the Cunningham Track, it blew my mind,” Randall Cunningham said. “I got teary eyed and called my brothers to tell them that they wanted to name the track after our family.”

Last month, the Class of 2020 and 2021 were able to walk down the hill as the first groups to graduate at the renovated Peabody Stadium.