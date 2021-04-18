Montecito Club reopens for first time since pandemic started

Top Stories

MONTECITO, Calif. — After closing its doors for more than a year throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montecito Club has reopened.

Ty Warner, owner of the club, spent $119.5 million to amplify its outdoor programming and enhance its property features.

“My vision is to create a private club like no other,” Warner said in a statement. “We are pleased to reopen with new and innovative club features and a focus on outdoor programming to provide an elevated club experience.”

Highlights include new grass on the course, new tennis courts and a bocce ball court, new pool complex.

In addition, the club features an outdoor sports complex featuring two pickleball courts, basketball, beach volleyball, soccer ﬁeld, badminton, a 15-foot-high sledding hill and batting cage equipped with state-of-the-art slow and fast pitching machines, officials said.

Indoor features include a Kid’s club, movie theater, bowling alley and 6,500 square foot fitness center.

Club membership includes various exclusive benefits across Mr. Warner’s portfolio. Currently available are: the Ambassador Membership, offering full club privileges excluding golf; the Signature Membership, offering full club privileges at each individual club; and the distinguished Connoisseur Memberships, which includes full club privileges at Montecito Club and Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club.

The launch of its membership program comes on the heels of a new addition, Mike Orosco as General Manager.

Orosco joined the Montecito Club in March 2021 with an extensive history in private club hospitality and membership development. Before joining the team, he served as Clubhouse Manager at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to be part of the Montecito Club family and work with a stellar team,” Orosco said. “We have an exceptional membership group that is thrilled to return to the club and connect with friends and colleagues with whom they haven’t seen in a long time. We aim to be that safe and exciting environment where they can connect once more.”

For more information, visit its website. For membership inquiries, contact Kelly Campbell at (805) 455-2587 (kcampbell@tymail.com) or Johanna Dearinger at (805) 276-7669 (jdearinger@tymail.com).

Watch tonight on NewsChannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.

(More information, video and pictures will be added here later today.)