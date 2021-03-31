CoastHills Credit Union expands hours at Betteravia branch

Top Stories

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- CoastHill's Credit Unions headquarters on Betteravia in Santa Maria is expanding their hours of operation. The credit union will now be open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The move is being made based on feedback from community members requesting expanded hours and more in-person services as the state moves along in reopening plans.

Other CoastHills locations already offer Saturday banking, but the branch on Betteravia has only operated Monday through Friday since opening in January of 2020.

Paul Cook, CoastHills Chief Executive Officer, explains the change was easy to make because it provides more access for their members.

"In the pandemic, it's not just one size fits all. It is all about solutions," he said, referencing the variety of ways members of the credit union can do their banking.

"It's all about giving our members options and access and serving them in the best way that works them, whether it is technology, in-person service, or over the phone."

Another change will be coming to the Nipomo branch as well as remodeling begins to allow for in-person banking. A temporary banking location will be open next to the Nipomo branch during the remodeling.