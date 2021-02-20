Santa Barbara Natural History Museum brings dinosaurs to life with Prehistoric Forest

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History has reopened its popular animatronic dinosaur exhibit.

After a seven-week shutdown during the regional stay-at-home order, guests can come back to the museum while traveling back in time with the Prehistoric Forest exhibit.

The dinosaurs made their debut back in the summer of 2019 and brought in a record-breaking number of guests to the Santa Barbara museum. When the exhibit closed, many museumgoers asked for the exhibit to return and Frank Hein, Director of Exhibits & Education, began negotiations to bring the dinosaurs back for good.

The dinosaurs returned on Jan. 18 and staff began installing the heavy animatronics into their exhibit while following new health and safety guidelines due to COVID-19.

Prehistoric Forest 2019

Prehistoric Forest 2019

Museum Members Party 2019 - Prehistoric Forest & Butterflies Alive (Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History)

Guests will see Tyrannosaurus rex, Stegosaurus, Triceratops, Parasaurolopus and Euoplocephalus placed carelfully by Exhibit Lead Francisco Lopez at the wooded area across Mission Creek.

The museum will be enforcing safety protocols due to COVID-19 including masks being required to enter, safe distancing, limited attendance and reservations being required. Indoor exhibits will remain closed.

To buy your tickets, click here.