Art From Scrap celebrates 30 years of creative reuse

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Art From Scrap is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

That’s thirty years of art, creative reuse, gallery shows, field trips, and tons of material being diverted from the local landfill.

To celebrate, Art From Scrap is launching a $30 for 30th Birthday Fundraiser and asking the community for their support.

There won't be an in-person fundraiser this year due to COVID-19.

Instead, Art From Scrap is calling on community members to show their appreciation for the Central Coast's only creative reuse store by donating to the fundraiser, creating a short video of support, and by sharing the $30 for 30th Birthday Campaign with their friends and family.

Founded in 1990 as a volunteer effort by a group of parents who wanted to increase the availability of art supplies in the schools, Art From Scrap has encouraged reuse as a way to protect the environment and has educated generations of children and adults about the importance of waste reduction and creative reuse.

Art From Scrap also offers low cost art supplies, art workshops, and a gallery that have supported many local artists and inspired the imagination and creativity of the Santa Barbara community.

To learn more about Art From Scrap’s 30th birthday fundraiser, click here.

