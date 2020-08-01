StarCycle switches gears with outdoor rides

Top Stories

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — After all indoor fitness centers throughout Santa Barbara County were forced to shut down operations yet again, many businesses adapted in order to survive.

One noteworthy cycling studio adjusting on the fly is StarCycle Santa Barbara, which began holding classes outdoors on Wednesday at its location within La Cumbre Plaza.

Instructors and riders must wear masks until they are seated on their designated bike.

Just a few weeks after celebrating its one-year anniversary in late February, the studio was forced to shutdown for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, they're operating outside of mall hours within La Cumbre Plaza to comply with county guidelines and remain open outside.

A strict sanitation period takes place after each workout and the bikes are moved back inside the studio after classes are completed each day.

Students can reserve spots in a StarCycle class through their website.

