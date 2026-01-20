Will I need to appear in court for a car accident case?

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

You do not always have to go to court after a car accident. In fact, most cases settle well before reaching that point.

If the insurance company agrees to pay a fair amount and both sides feel satisfied, you could close your case without filing a lawsuit. However, if you cannot agree on who caused the crash or how much money the claim is worth, a car accident court hearing might be the best way to move forward. Morris, King & Hodge, P.C. discusses what to expect if you’ve been in a car accident.

Common Reasons a Case Might End Up in Court

After a car accident, most people want to settle the matter quickly — and fairly — and move on. As a result, many claims settle without anyone stepping inside a courtroom. However, in some situations, one or both sides decide to take the case to court.

Some examples of common reasons for pursuing car accident claims in court include:

Insurers refusing to pay fair amounts – Sometimes, the other driver’s insurance company offers much less than what the case is truly worth. If the two sides cannot agree on how much money should cover things like medical bills, lost wages, pain, and suffering, the injured party might file a lawsuit to let the court decide.

– Sometimes, the other driver’s insurance company offers much less than what the case is truly worth. If the two sides cannot agree on how much money should cover things like medical bills, lost wages, pain, and suffering, the injured party might file a lawsuit to let the court decide. Parties lacking clear evidence – If an accident happens without good witnesses, videos, or physical evidence, both sides might present significantly different stories. A court case gives both sides a chance to bring in experts, cross-examine witnesses, and sort out what really happened.

– If an accident happens without good witnesses, videos, or physical evidence, both sides might present significantly different stories. A court case gives both sides a chance to bring in experts, cross-examine witnesses, and sort out what really happened. Someone suffering serious injuries – When an accident causes major injuries, there is often more at stake. Medical bills increase, recoveries take longer, and working abilities can change. In such cases, insurers frequently fight harder to avoid paying a substantial amount, which can lead to protracted court battles.

– When an accident causes major injuries, there is often more at stake. Medical bills increase, recoveries take longer, and working abilities can change. In such cases, insurers frequently fight harder to avoid paying a substantial amount, which can lead to protracted court battles. Multiple parties are involved – Accident cases involving several drivers, passengers, or insurance companies can get messy. Each side might blame someone else. Filing a lawsuit gives a judge or jury the chance to hear from everyone and decide on responsibility and compensation.

Can You Settle a Car Accident Without Going to Court?

Yes, settling car accident cases out of court is the most common way to resolve these matters. Many people work things out through direct talks between their attorneys and the insurance companies. If both sides agree on the facts and payment, they can sign a settlement agreement and close the case. The process often takes less time, costs less money, and gives you more control over the outcome. It also helps you avoid delays that a court case can bring.

Risks and Benefits of a Car Accident Settlement vs. Trial

A fair settlement lets you resolve your case faster and avoid court costs, though you might end up with less money than the court would award in a personal injury lawsuit. A trial gives you a chance to fight for a higher amount, but it can take longer and cost more. A trial also presents the risk that you could lose your case and end up with nothing. You give up some control in the legal process, since the court makes the final decision. An attorney can help you weigh all the factors and decide on the right path forward.

