Sheriff Brown Won’t Respond to Carbajal’s Immigration Letter — What Would You Ask Him?

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown has declined to comment on a letter from Congressman Salud Carbajal that calls on him to speak out against what Carbajal describes as "the violent and militarized mass deportation campaign" carried out by the Trump Administration.

Carbajal released the letter on July 25. A spokesperson for the Sheriff told News Channel that Brown would not issue a separate statement. Instead, his remarks during the July 15 Board of Supervisors meeting, delivered in response to the July 10 federal operation at Glass House Farms, may be used in place of a formal comment.

Carbajal believes the Sheriff’s unique position as president of the Major County Sheriffs of America gives him the ability to call for the de-escalation of what he describes as an “attack” on immigrant communities. Sheriff Brown argues that the solution to illegal immigration must come through legislation — something Carbajal could help draft or support.

Carbajal has declined to comment on this report. News Channel has asked what steps the congressman has taken to address illegal immigration in the wake of the July 10 federal operation and will update this article if a response is provided.

News Channel will explore this topic Thursday, Aug. 14, during our 6 p.m. newscast. What questions would you ask these elected leaders?

Should the public urge Congressman Carbajal to pursue federal reform — or expect local leaders like Sheriff Brown to speak out about federal immigration tactics?

Sheriff Brown Emphasizes Legal Boundaries

In his public remarks, Sheriff Bill Brown reiterated that the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office had no role in the July 10 immigration operation at Glass House Farms in Carpinteria, which was led by Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We do not participate in immigration enforcement, including assisting with ICE operations, nor do we interfere with those operations,” Brown said. “The sheriff’s office adheres to SB 54, the California Values Act.”

SB 54 prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies in California from using their resources to assist federal immigration enforcement—such as investigating or detaining individuals based on immigration status—except in narrowly defined circumstances.

Brown noted that his department received only a few minutes’ notice for “deconfliction purposes,” a standard protocol meant to prevent operational overlap or safety issues. Deputies did not respond to the scene, and the California Highway Patrol handled traffic control.

Brown also challenged community descriptions of the operations in Carpinteria and Camarillo as raids.

“The actions that occurred were not a raid or a sweep. These were the service of two federal judge-signed search warrants at these two locations, and they were served in furtherance of a criminal investigation,” he said.

Federal authorities reported that the operations resulted in at least 361 arrests, including the rescue of 14 children from suspected exploitation or trafficking.

Glass House Brands responded on August 4, clarifying that only nine of its own employees were detained or arrested—all over age 21—and that the remaining individuals were either third-party contractor workers or unaffiliated with the company. The company emphasized that none of the alleged minors were employed by Glass House.

Carbajal’s Letter Calls for Action

On July 25, Congressman Salud Carbajal and dozens of local officials—including city council members, school board trustees, and state legislators—sent a joint letter urging Sheriff Brown to publicly oppose the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics and advocate for change in Washington, D.C.

“Hard-working people have been taken into custody at gunpoint by masked agents,” the letter reads. “Young children have been left to survive without their parents. Community members have been detained because their race and appearance trigger agents’ ‘reasonable suspicion.’”

The letter invokes Brown’s role as president of the Major County Sheriffs of America:

“We call on you to do everything within your power… to publicly stand up against the administration’s dangerous immigration enforcement campaign.”

The Major County Sheriffs of America is a professional law enforcement association representing the largest elected sheriff’s offices in the United States—those serving counties and parishes with populations of 400,000 or more. Through advocacy, education, and shared training, the organization provides a national platform and collective voice on policy issues. It is not a law enforcement agency and carries no authority to make arrests or enforce laws.

Christy Lozano Issues Strong Rebuke

In a sharply worded response dated July 31, community advocate and former candidate for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Christy Lozano pushed back against Carbajal’s letter, accusing its 29 signatories of attempting to “undermine our federal government” and elicit “wrongful action” from Sheriff Brown.

“These 29 people need to be voted out next election cycle for this action alone,” Lozano wrote.

Lozano cited ICE’s public statement following the July 10 operation, which named several individuals arrested with prior convictions for rape, kidnapping, child cruelty, and narcotics trafficking. She emphasized the federal agency’s efforts to rescue unaccompanied minors and screen all detainees for human trafficking.

“Salud Carbajal and his cronies are asking our elected Sheriff Bill Brown to oppose the federal government mandate and to not support the removal of 13 felons from our community,” she wrote. “Predominantly serious lawbreakers and people here illegally are the focus of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

Lozano argued that Carbajal’s framing misleads the public into believing that everyday Latino families were being targeted, when in her view, the operation targeted those accused of serious crimes. She concluded by expressing full support for ICE and Sheriff Brown:

“We support the federal government and Sheriff Bill Brown in the difficult job of handling these matters professionally with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers.”

A Message to the Immigrant Community

During the Board of Supervisors meeting, Brown expressed concern about the emotional toll these federal operations have had on the community.

“There are some concerns that I share… in terms of the impact that accelerated ICE arrests are having on our communities,” Brown said. “People [are] afraid to go out, to go to work, afraid to send their children to school.”

He reassured residents that his deputies do not ask about immigration status and encouraged undocumented individuals to report crimes without fear of deportation.

“We are here to protect and serve everyone in our community, again, regardless of their immigration status,” he said. “We want them to come to us.”

Federal vs. Local: A Deliberate Line

Brown repeatedly emphasized the legal distinction between federal and local law enforcement, warning that any intervention during ICE operations would be “a recipe for disaster.”

“We are not going to intervene in a federal law enforcement operation,” he said. “No more than we would want them intervening in one of ours.”

He also addressed concerns about masked and unidentifiable agents—another point raised in Carbajal’s letter—acknowledging the optics were troubling but citing concerns about federal agents being “doxed” and targeted.

Calls for Reform, Not Absolutes

While distancing his office from federal immigration enforcement, Brown echoed one theme from Carbajal’s letter: the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

“We have winked and nodded at this problem for the last 50 years,” Brown said. “These people are our neighbors. They're part of our community. They're intertwined into our economy.”

He urged Congress to stop using immigration as a political wedge and to finally pass legislation that addresses border security, temporary work visas, and legal pathways for longtime residents.

“It’s not a black-and-white issue,” Brown said. “There are an incredible amount of gray areas.”