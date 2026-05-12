Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

WINGS Infant Care Center Opens In Santa Maria

WINGS Infant Care Center Opens In Santa Maria
Children's Resource & Referral
WINGS Infant Care Center Opens In Santa Maria
By
New
today at 10:53 am
Published 11:05 am

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Maria has a new childcare resource for infants from six weeks to two years old.

This will allow a lot of parents to return to work much sooner after having a baby.

Children’s Resource & Referral of Santa Barbara County (CRR) is hosting a ribbon‑cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new WINGS Infant Center in Santa Maria. 

The event takes place from 3:30–4:30, and members of CRR will be joined by those of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon punctually at 4:00 p.m.

The WINGS Infant Center expands access to high‑quality, inclusive infant care for children ages six weeks to two years, particularly serving working families, low‑income households, and those involved in foster care.

The facility emphasizes inclusion, relationship‑based care, and whole‑child development.

Attendees will be able to tour the center, connect with community partners, and learn more about CRR’s mission to strengthen early childhood systems across Santa Barbara County.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On OurMobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for theNews Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.