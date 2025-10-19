Santa Maria Pedestrian Killed in Crosswalk Collision with a Motorcycle

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision resulted in major and fatal injuries of two Santa Maria men Saturday night.

On Oct 18th, around 8:35pm, Santa Maria Police, Fire Department, and emergency medical responders were call out to the intersection of Broadway and Williams Street in Santa Maria where a traffic collision had occurred.

A 25-year-old male pedestrian and a 32-year-old male motorcyclist were found lying the intersection upon arrival – both with significant injuries.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the pedestrian was crossing eastbound in the north crosswalk of Williams Street when he was struck by the motorcyclist traveling northbound on Broadway. Initial impact caused the pedestrian to be thrown in the roadway and the motorcyclist to be ejected from his motorcycle.

Both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment, where the pedestrian unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The motorcyclist was left with serious injuries and is receiving treatment.

An investigation is in the works by the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit, and preliminary findings indicate that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact Officer Medrano at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1139.

