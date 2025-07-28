Buellton pushes for Avenue of the Flags properties to revert to tourist rentals

BUELLTON, Calif. - Fifty years ago, Highway 101 did not separate from Avenue of the Flags, and Buellton was one of the few commercial stopping points between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Over the last 20 years, many of the motel properties located on Avenue of the Flags began unofficially housing people long-term, and it slowly evolved into an issue with saturation.

Long-term housing is not specified in the original planning commissions for the Avenue of the Flags corridor, and property owners have been in conflict with the ordinances to allow long-term residence.

City planners understand that many of these long-term residents have legitimate need of affordable housing, and as long as they are on waiting lists for the affordable housing projects currently being built, they can remain where they on temporary basis.

Even though the famous Pea Soup Andersen's property must be largely re-done and it will all look quite different than it looked fifty years ago, city planners seek to balance a revitalization of tourist presence with accommodating local residents.