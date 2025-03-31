Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Tuesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch of 27 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg SFB for Tuesday, April 1 at 4:39 p.m.

A backup window has been designated for 8:39 p.m. of the same day as well as Wednesday, April 2 starting at 4:16 p.m. shared SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch can be watched here and will begin about five minutes before liftoff.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX warns that one or more sonic booms may occur during the launch and how far that sound will travel will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the fifth flight for the first-stage booster assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: NROL-126, Transporter-12, SPHEREx, and NROL-57.