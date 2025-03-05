Santa Maria Fairpark announces CEO is leaving, more changes could be coming longterm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The 37th District Agriculture Association (DAA), which operates the Santa Maria Fairpark, has announced the upcoming departure of its chief operating officer Caitlin Miller.

Miller, who has held the position of CEO for nearly three years, will leave on Friday, March 14, 2025, to begin a new position with a local produce company.

"Our team has been very happy with Caitlin’s innovative approach to our organization and the potential for the future," said Santa Maria Fairpark Board President, Kevin Merrill. "She will be missed."

The change in leadership comes just weeks ahead of the Fairpark's second biggest annual event, the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which will be held April 25-27, 2025.

Miller's departure also comes as planning and preparations for the Santa Barbara County Fair, scheduled for July 9-13, 2025, are continuing and beginning to finalize.

Merrill said an interim chief executive officer will be named soon to help lead the Fairpark through both important community events.

At the same time Miller leaves, the 37th DAA Board of Directors is continuing to plan for the future of its downtown facility.

Recently, work began on a new comprehensive strategic plan called Vision 2030, which will help guide the District through the next several years.

Merrill added that the Board of Directors will work towards solidifying a long-term plan for the Fairpark, which may include a potential relocation to a new site sometime in the future.