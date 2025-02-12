Evacuation Orders issued for at-risk areas near Lake Fire burn scar Wednesday; Evacuation Warning in area remains in effect

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – An evacuation order has been issued, in English and Spanish, for parts of the Lake Fire burn scar and nearby areas Wednesday due to strong storm conditions and the risk of flash floods and debris flows.

Residents in the areas highlighted by red dots on the map below, courtesy of the County of Santa Barbara, are told to leave no later than 3 p.m. Wednesday stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The areas highlighted in orange remain under an evacuation warning issued Tuesday.

The County of Santa Barbara explains to those leaving the area that they should be prepared to stay away for multiple days and that strong winds may cause debris to fall into roadway as well as cause potential power outages.

Weather conditions are expected to last the rest of the week.

Those who choose to remain are warned that emergency responders may not be able to reach their property in the event of road damage, flooding, or debris flows stated the County of Santa Barbara.

The latest road and travel conditions statewide can be found here and updates on road closures in the County of Santa Barbara can be found here.

For Evacuation Center assistance and additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551. The call center will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For the latest information, you can visit ReadySBC.org or sign up for alerts here.