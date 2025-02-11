Evacuation warning issued for Lake Fire burn scar and surrounding areas as heavy storms approach

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Tuesday, an evacuation warning was issued for areas within and near the Lake Fire burn scar as an incoming storm is expected to bring heavy rains to the area.

The image below, courtesy of the County of Santa Barbara's Office of Emergency Services' February 2025 Storm Public Incident Map, shows the full extent of the evacuation warning.

The County of Santa Barbara stated that the evacuation warning is in effect until further notice and may be upgraded to an evacuation order as the storm is expected to arrive Tuesday evening or early Wednesday and remain in the area until Friday as a forecast from the National Weather Service detailed.

For the latest information, you can visit ReadySBC.org or sign up for alerts here.

Sandbag filling stations have been set up at various locations in the County to help residents prepare.

The latest road and travel conditions statewide can be found here and updates on road closures in the County of Santa Barbara can be found here.

For Evacuation Center assistance and additional information, contact the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551. The call center will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday night and reopen Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. before closing at 5 p.m.

If you need small or large animal evacuation information, call Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-4332.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services cautions residents living outside of the evacuation warning areas to stay alert during the upcoming rain storm, stay away from local waterways and flood-prone locations, and be aware that strong winds can also cause power outages.

