Cecilia DeJesus of Santa Maria identified as pedestrian killed at Main and Russell on January 4

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Friday, law enforcement officials publicly identified the woman who was killed after a collision at the intersection of Main and Russell on Jan. 4 as Cecilia DeJesus of Santa Maria.

The 69-year-old pedestrian died from her injuries after being transported from the scene to Marian Regional Medical Center Saturday shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, the driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation into this fatal incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781.

