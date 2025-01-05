Woman dies as pedestrian in Santa Maria car crash Saturday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 68-year-old woman died as the pedestrian in a car crash near the intersection of Russell and Main past 6:00 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

First responders found her lying in the eastbound lane of Main St. before transporting her quickly to Marian Regional Medical Center, detailed the SMPD.

Unfortunately, the woman died from her injuries as the driver stayed on the scene to cooperate with officers, explained the SMPD.

Alcohol or drugs are not contributing factors in this crash as the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification, according to the SMPD.

The SMPD Traffic Bureau is still actively investigating the crash and those with information are asked to call the following number.