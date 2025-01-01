Santa Barbara County’s first baby of 2025 born at Lompoc Valley Medical Center two minutes into the new year

LOMPOC, Calif. – It's official! Lompoc Valley Medical Center was the first to welcome 2025's newest resident of Santa Barbara County.

Say'ora Grace Tracy was delivered naturally just two minutes after midnight weighing eight pounds three ounces and measuring 20.5 inches shared Lompoc Valley Medical Center in a press release on the first day of the new year.

The excited parents, Miata and Steven Tracy, are residents of Vandenberg Space Force Base and moved to the area from Montana in October.

"The nursing staff was all great, definitely friendly," shared Miata. "Last night [being New Year’s Eve] they were wearing hats, dancing. It was really fun. I tried hard to get her right at midnight."

Say'ora was originally due on Jan. 8, but Miata's water broke Tuesday morning.

"I took a shower after the water broke," explained Miata. "Google says the nurses like that. Then we called the doctor."

When her OBGYN Dr. Huss was not available for the earlier-than-expected birth, Dr. Wolny stepped in and delivery staff celebrated the first baby of the new year by showering the family with a gift basket filled with diapers, new clothes, and teething toys.

"She’s famous now," Miata was told by attending nurses. "It didn’t matter the date, as long as she was healthy. That’s all we care about."

The happy couple have been married for six years and first met while working at a medical supply warehouse.

When asked about Say'ora's future after such a famous start, Miata said, "We’ll be supportive parents of what route she wants to take. We’re going to support her choices and guide her in life and make sure she’s happy."

"I just hope she’s happy, whatever she does," added Steven who was recently promoted to Staff Sergeant and is serving with the 741st MMSX, flight test missile maintenance.

Congratulations to Miata, Steven, and of course, baby Say'ora Grace!