Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB announced for Saturday evening

KEYT
By
today at 3:04 pm
Published 3:17 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX has announced a Falcon 9 launch window for Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg SFB on Saturday, Dec. 28, starting at 5:48 p.m. and lasting until 9:31 p.m.

Additional launch times from Space Launch Complex 4 East have been announced if necessary on Sunday, Dec. 29 starting at 5:12 p.m. added SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of the various stages of this launch is shown in the image below courtesy of SpaceX.

Infographic detailing sequence of events for Starlink Mission

According to SpaceX, this will be the 16th flight for the first stage booster assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: SARah-2, Transporter-11, SDA-0A, and 12 Starlink missions.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

