Crews successfully extinguished fire at single-family home on Horizon Drive Thursday evening

VENTURA, Calif. – Fire teams put out a residential fire in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive with no injuries reported from the response Thursday evening.

On Dec. 26, around 6:28 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a single-family home in the 1100 block of Horizon Drive stated a press release from the Ventura Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters found that the residents had safely exited the burning home and the bedrooms and attic of the home were fully engulfed in flames explained the Ventura Fire Department.

According to Ventura Fire, crews coordinated their efforts inside and outside of the burning home and the fire was fully under their control about 31 minutes after their arrival.

Crews remained at the scene for two hours to overhaul the building and ensure the flames were completely out and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation shared the Ventura Fire Department.