Last Day to experience the Magic of Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- The holidays are a special time, and there's no better place to immerse yourself in the festive spirit than the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park.

Known for its scenic vineyards, charming small towns, and unique landscapes, the Santa Ynez Valley transforms into a winter wonderland each holiday season with its incredible Holiday Lights display and the world famous town of Solvang.

Whether you're a local resident or visiting from out of town, this magical event is the perfect way to experience the holiday cheer in a whole new light.

The highlight of the Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights event is undoubtedly the light displays. Expect to see live reindeer, enchanted princesses and an opportunity for Photos with Santa!

Don't forget to arrive early, bundle up and bring a camera for an ample amount of photo opps!

This is the last day to enjoy the Holiday lights experience that kicks off at 5:30 pm.

For more details and up-to-date information on the event, visit the official Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights website.